Rosler backs Tammy for the top

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler backed Bristol City’s on-loan Chelsea hotshot Tammy Abraham to make it at the top level.

Abraham, 19, has scored 17 goals already for Championship strugglers City.

While the club have lost their last six games the English striker, who has come through the ranks at Premier League side Chelsea, has still managed to find the net four times in their last three games.

Rosler praised the forward and City boss Lee Johnson for his form as they prepare for their FA Cup third round tie at Ashton Gate tomorrow.

He said: “I know Tammy, I know him very well.

“I have tried several times to get him on loan but for a player at this age to score 17 goals in the Championship is unbelievable.”

“When people ask me where I see him I say he will play for Chelsea Football Club; there must be something majorly wrong if he doesn’t make it.

“For such a young player on his first loan, having that success for five months, six months, says it all – for a team that is not at the top of the league and really relying on his goals.

“All credit to him but also to the coach (Lee Johnson) because I think he works well with him to get so much out of him at such a young age.”

City have brought in Bosnian striker Milan Djuric and German midfielder Jens Hegeler who they are trying to get international clearance for ahead of the clash.

Johnson has brought in PNE centre-half Bailey Wright today just before the clash too.

Rosler, who guided Wigan to the semi-finals of the competition in 2014, says the hosts are clear favourites but that his side, who are sixth in the League One tab le and unbeaten in 11, have nothing to lose.

He said: “Of course they are (favourites).

“You see the possibilities they have as a club and see our possibilities.

“You see the league they play and the sort of signings they can do; which sort of players they can attract.

“We are happy with what we are; we are embracing where we are but we are improving and I think that is our culture.

“We are a club that improves, that progresses year by year.

“For me it is an opportunity to measure myself against the divisions above; hopefully that gets the best out of me and the best out of my players.

“I always said I’m a big admirer of the FA Cup.

“I always take it as seriously as the league games for different reasons.

“First of all, for the love of the competition; also for the prestige, the chance to make our club more known in the UK and also for financial reasons.

“We are now in the third round, it is the second time in Fleetwood’s history that Fleetwood have been there.

“We are going to Bristol who are a good team with good players and great opportunities.

“I think we have a chance when we believe in ourselves.

“But the main thing is to be brave and use the opportunity to show what we can do.

“We have nothing to lose with that sort of mentality; just go out and enjoy yourself, really take them to the wire and see what can happen.”