Rosler backs Fleetwood to end Shrewsbury's superb start

The work of Paul Hurst to turn Shrewsbury Town from relegation candidates to League One leaders has surprised many but not Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler.

Rosler did the same at Highbury last term, when Town faced the Shrews four times and picked up three wins and a draw.

And Rosler says his post-match chats with the former Rotherham player convinced him Hurst knew how to be successful.

Hurst’s team are unbeaten after 14 league games but Rosler backed his Town side to end that run at New Meadow tomorrow.

He said: “Last year Paul Hurst came in at a difficult period, but when we talked to him after the games I think we immediately understood that he knew what is needed in this division to be successful.

“With some good business in the summer, he formed a team with a good physicality, high energy and a good spirit.

“They are well organised. Every ingredient you need to be at the top of the league they show at the moment but hopefully we can get a good result there.”

But Rosler, whose side went unbeaten in 18 games last season, warned: “The longer the run goes, the more difficult it will get and also the more likely that the run will end.

“I think for us you just have to look at our away form. We are capable of getting a result there.

“Eventually one team will do it and what a great motivation for us – that we could be that team. We can go there and get the win.”

Town travel down to Shropshire today and Rosler says Shrewsbury are not the outstanding promotion candidates in the division.

He said: “Knowing the financial power and the squad at their disposal, tradition and know-how, I think Wigan is the stand-out team.

“For me they will gain promotion and they are well on course to do that.

“The longer the season goes on, Blackburn will be right there because they have so much quality and they will eventually get it together, have a very good run and fight for direct promotion.

“Shrewsbury are an unknown quantity for the whole season. They are up there at the moment, looking very strong. And when you already have so many points, it is very difficult for people to push you out of the top six. But I think Wigan will go up.”

Tickets for Fleetwood’s FA Cup first-round tie at Chorley on Monday, November 6, go on sale at the ticket office on Saturday at 9am.

Town have been allocated 1,000 standing tickets and a limited number of seating tickets for the Victory Park tie, which will be televised live on BT Sport.

Seat tickets are priced at £14 (concessions £11) and standing at £12 (£9 concessions, under-16s £7 and under-12s free with accompanying adult).

Official supporters’ coaches will leave Highbury at 5.45pm, with all seats priced £5.

The second-round draw will be made at Victory Park prior to kick-off.

Fleetwood’s final Checkatrade Trophy group match at Carlisle United was scheduled to be played the following evening and has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday, November 8.