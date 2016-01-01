Search
Town’s McLaughlin eyes a play-off push

Conor McLaughlin sees no reason why Fleetwood can’t mount a play-off push in 2017.

Nick Haughton has been recalled from his loan at Salford City

Roser hopes Town can generate added fan power

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler wants his players to get a late Christmas present of more people watching them this Boxing Day and New Year.

Uwe Rosler

Rosler: Our opponents are not dead and Bury-ed

Bury might have slipped from early table toppers to relegation candidates in a matter of months but Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is not taking anything for granted ahead of their Boxing Day clash.

David Ball in action for Fleetwood at Swindon

Striker wants fans to have a Ball

David Ball hopes Fleetwood can give the fans an extra Christmas treat of more points over the festive period.

Fleetwood Town's Nathan Pond and Chesterfield's Connor Dimaio

Pond’s plaudits for smart Alex after crucial save

Fleetwood’s Nathan Pond says he owes keeper Alex Cairns a pint after the shot-stopper’s penalty heroics ensured the skipper’s 450th game did not end on a sour note.

David Ball

Ball targets double figures

Fleetwood Town striker David Ball is aiming to end 2016 on a high by reaching double figures.

Bobby Grant with senior staff nurse Janet Miller and Violet Crowther

Grant helps Town give back to the community

Christmas is a time for giving and Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant stressed how important it is for footballers to realise how lucky they are and give back to the community.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler loves the tradition of festive football

Town boss keen to keep Christmas tradition

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler admires the history of the festive fixtures and says they should not be scrapped.

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler wants his team to capitalise on their excellent home form

Rosler: Let’s go to Town on our visitors

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says Highbury is a force to be reckoned with as Town eye their eighth win in a row at their home fortress against Bury.

Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood’s job only half done for Rosler

Fleetwood Town might be eighth in League One this Christmas but boss Uwe Rosler is not getting carried away.

Fleetwood Town FC pay a visit to Brian House Children's Hospice. Nathan Pond and David Ball with staff nurse Georgina Ashton and Esme Quinlan-Howarth

Fleetwood’s cure for travel sickness

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler is pleased his players have “stopped the rot” on the road.

Fleetwood Town FC pay a visit to Brian House Children's Hospice

Town players on the ball with festive cheer

Players from Fleetwood Town brought some welcome festive cheer to youngsters and staff members of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Bobby Grant celebrates scoring

Grant: Thank boss Rosler for festive feelgood factor

Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant hailed boss Uwe Rosler for his impact at Highbury, who go into Christmas eighth in League One and just two points outside the play-off zone.

Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood Town’s festive signing session

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler and his players are hosting a special Christmas signing session at Highbury today.

Jimmy Ryan

Year’s over already for Fleetwood’s Ryan but Dempsey could return

Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood midfielder Jimmy Ryan is in good spirits after his foot operation but will be out of action until 2017.

David Ball (far right) equalised for Fleetwood

Fleetwood saved by humble hero

Alex Cairns pulled off a game-saving penalty stop at Swindon but the humble Fleetwood keeper praised his defence as their unbeaten run rolls on.

Fleetwood Town's Alex Cairns saves Swindon player Michael Doughty's penalty

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler’s reaction from Swindon draw

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler praised keeper Alex Cairns after his spot-kick heroics cemented a point at the County Ground.

Uwe Rosler

MATCH REPORT: Swindon 1 Fleetwood 1

Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns made a crucial second-half spot-kick save to ensure Fleetwood left the County Ground with a point.

George Glendon

Fleetwood close in on new Glendon deal

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says the club is working to extend midfielder George Glendon’s loan deal from Manchester City.

Devante Cole and David Ball battle for the ball

Burden lifted for Cole, says boss

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says the weight has been lifted off Devante Cole’s shoulders after the striker ended his goal drought with a double in Tuesday’s sensational 3-2 FA Cup comeback win over Shrewsbury.

