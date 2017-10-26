Pilley thinks the world of Fleetwood’s England cup star Billy

Fleetwood fans will be following developments in India on Saturday to find out whether they will be welcoming home a World Cup winner.

Town’s 17-year-old homegrown shot-stopper Billy Crellin is unlikely to start for England in the Under-17 World Cup final against Spain but he is expected to take his place on the bench.

Whatever the outcome, Crellin will return to Poolfoot Farm to a hero’s welcome.

And whether he bears a winners’ or a runners-up medal, he has played his part by keeping a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Iraq in England’s final group game.

England kick-off in Kolkata at 3.30pm UK time and Town chairman Andy Pilley says Crellin’s involvement shows how bright his future is.

He said: “For Billy to be part of an England squad that has got to the World Cup Final is just remarkable. He will get a medal, he has played and if they can win we have a World Cup winner in our midst.

“It shows what a top player he is going to be and it gives us enormous pride to have a local boy so highly thought of within the national set-up.”