Non-league FA Cup opponents await Fleetwood

Fleetwood have been drawn away to Chorley or Boston United in the first round of the FA Cup.

The National League North sides drew 0-0 on Saturday and will replay tonight at Boston to decide who hosts Uwe Rosler’s League One side on the weekend of Saturday November 4/5.

Rosler said of the cup: “The FA Cup for me is the most important cup competition. I have said that every year I have been back.

“It is historically probably the biggest cup competition in the world.

“I know now the Premier League gets stronger and stronger, with some clubs deciding to go more for Premier League status or Champions League places than for the FA Cup. For me personally the FA Cup is the biggest cup competition and I’m very happy to be part of that.”

Manchester City keeper Curtis Anderson is expected to be preferred to Fleetwood’s Billy Crellin for England’s Under-17 World Cup last-16 clash with Japan in Kolkata today (3.30pm).

Crellin, 17, made his World Cup bow in India in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Iraq.

Rosler said of the Town ace: “Testament to Billy – he got himself into that squad. He came very late into that setting and he must have impressed the coaches so much on the one or two (times) they met.

“There are a lot of players at home with a lot of caps under their belts, so he must have made a big impression.

“He is already (England’s)number two because we did not expect Billy to play that game. You never know – something may happen and he might be number one.

“He must have used that opportunity well that he is already number two. The boy did fantastically well and even as a German I wish Billy goes a long way.”