No Davies deal in Fleetwood quest for defender

The arrival of Alex Neil as Preston North End manager is believed to have signalled the end of Fleetwood’s pursuit of Ben Davies and Town are turning their attention to other young defenders.

It is understood Davies is highly-rated by former Norwich boss Neil and will be given a chance to shine at Deepdale this pre-season.

The 21-year-old, left-footed centre-half excelled on the left of a back three in a 26-game loan spell for Town in the second half of last season.

Town were reported to be interested in making another swoop for the defender but it is understood Simon Grayson’s successor at North End is an admirer of Davies, who will be brought back into the fold at the Championship club.

It is thought that Town will now look to add further competition and balance to their back line by signing another - preferably left-footed - centre-half during this transfer window.

Before leaving last weekend for Town’s training camp in Austria, head coach Uwe Rosler told The Gazette he was hoping to add two more players to his squad.

One player who is on Town’s radar is Coventry’s want-away centre-back Jordan Turnbull.

The 22-year-old, left-footed defender is a year into his three-year deal with the Sky Blues .

But according to the Coventry Telegraph, the former Southampton player has a ‘get out’ clause which he can trigger before the end of the month after the club was relegated from League One.

Turnbull is not travelling to Spain for Coventry’s pre-season tour and is due to speak to another club in the coming days, though Town are in Austria until Sunday. They play Czech side Jablonec at their base in Kossen tomorrow.