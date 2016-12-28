New Fleetwood deals on table for Ball and McLaughlin

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says the club has offered new contracts to defender Conor McLaughlin and forward David Ball.

They are among the Town players whose contracts expire in the summer and full-back McLaughlin attracted interest from Championship clubs after representing Northern Ireland at Euro 16.

Having featured only once in France, McLaughlin has regained his place in Michael O’Neill’s team and scored his first international goal in the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan last month.

McLaughlin looks certain to attract more interest in the January transfer window and Rosler said of him and Ball: “We have a structure in place. I give my recommendations that I’d like to continue with both players and the rest I leave up to the chairman, to Steve Curwood and Gretar Steinsson. That is their jobs and I’m a coach.

“I can assure you Conor was offered a new contract a long time ago and David was offered one quite a few weeks ago but there is no agreement in place.”

And Rosler says the club has a big choice to make going into the final game of 2016 – at home to Oldham on Saturday – just three points outside the League One play-off zone

He said: “In general we have a clear identity of how we want to play and for me we have to make a choice: Are we really going for it – January is around the corner – or do we continue (as we are)?

“If we continue, I don’t know where it will take us. If we go for it, I always said two or three players would make our first 11 a really good team.”

Town welcome the Latics on the back of the goalless home draw with Bury on Boxing Day and Rosler added: “We have put a little bit more pressure on the Oldham game but this is a marathon and not every game will pan out how we think it will.

“Sometimes players will have an off-day but we had too many (against Bury).

“I’m responsible for that, which is why I am happily looking at myself in terms of how we used the days before the game. There will definitely be changes in the future.”