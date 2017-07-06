New Fleetwood academy role for Crainey

Fleetwood Town have promoted former player Stephen Crainey to a new role in their academy.

Town’s development behind the scenes continues to take shape as they appointed Crainey to a newly created academy role as professional development phase assistant lead coach.

Ex-Scotland international Crainey featured for Town during the 2014-15 season and was part of Blackpool’s 2010-11 Premier League side.

The 36 year-old also had spells at Celtic and Leeds United and now after working with the U16 side at Town his main responsibility will be to assist U18 head coach Nathan Rooney as well as reporting to the academy manager Ciaran Donnelly.

Crainey said: “I’m absolutely delighted. When I got the call from Ciaran I jumped at the opportunity. Hopefully my past experiences playing at the highest level will help the youngsters at the club.

“It’s a good time now for me and Nathan Rooney to work with the players and get our ideas across. It’s important we work with the first team head coach and the under 23’s head coach so that when players move up it’s just like clockwork and they know what to expect.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and working with such a good group of lads.”

And Donnelly is pleased with the appointment.

Donnelly added: “I’m delighted with the appointment.

“I’m sure that Stephen will add to the academy and give us a better chance of moving forward quickly. He is at the start of his coaching pathway, but his presence on the training pitch and his knowledge of the game is top draw.

“It is a great thing for Fleetwood Town to have someone like Stephen as part of our academy staff.”