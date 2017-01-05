New deal for Fleetwood legend Pond

Fleetwood skipper Nathan Pond has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2018.

Pond, 31, had six months remaining on his current contract that was due to expire in July but he has just put pen to paper on a new one year deal with the option for another year added on.

The skipper has been at the club since 2003 and etched his name in the Guiness World Records book after clinching his sixth promotion with the club and playing in his seventh division with Fleetwood as they reached League One for the first time in their history back in 2014.

Club appearance record holder Pond made his 453rd appearance for Town in their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury on Monday and boss Uwe Rosler says the defender is an example to all at the club.

He said: “I’m very pleased for Pondy.

“I’m very pleased that the chairman (Andy Pilley) has seen it the same way that we did.

“I think Pondy has been brilliant since I walked through that door both on the pitch and off the pitch that is very important for the group I am delighted that he keep on going with us our journey together “I’m sure he is improving day by day he knows exactly what to do to keep on improving.

“He is an example for the rest of the group and I’m very happy to have him.”