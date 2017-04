Fleetwood full-back Conor McLaughlin has been named in the EFL’s team of the season.

McLaughlin, 25, was named in the EFL’s League One team of the season but has also taken the right-back slot in a team made up of players from all three EFL divisions.

Town boss Uwe Rosler was named the EFL’s manager of the season for League One but was pipped to the overall EFL manager of the season prize by Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson after he guided the club to promotion from League Two.