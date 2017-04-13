McCann: We are the form team

Peterborough manager Grant McCann says his side are in better form than Uwe Rosler’s high-flying Fleetwood team ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash.

Third-placed Town have four games to go to either pip Bolton (who are seven points above them) to second spot or secure a play-off place.

But after Town’s defeat at Oldham last weekend, McCann is confident and said: “Fleetwood have had a great season but we are actually in better form than they are. They’ve won one of their last five and we’ve only lost one of ours.”

And the Posh boss is determined to meet his chairman’s challenge of turning Peterborough United into a promotion team next season.

McCann is so hungry for success he admits he feels like a failure for failing to steer Posh into the top six in his first season as a manager.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony doesn’t share that opinion but is expecting a promotion push next season, and McCann’s head will be on the block if it doesn’t materialise.

McCann said: “I wanted to take the club into the top six in my first season and I feel like I’ve failed by not managing it.

“My standards are very high and even up until the defeat at Coventry last weekend I felt we still had a chance.

“But if anything, it’s made me even more determined to succeed. I have a great hunger to get this side where we want to be.

“My chairman is a great man to work for. We have an excellent relationship and I’m grateful for the opportunity he has given me, but I know how football works and it’s up to the manager to deliver success.

“It’s been a frustrating season but Coventry was a new low. That defeat and performance left me as down as I’ve been all season. I fancied Millwall and Southend to drop points and a win would have given us a chance of reaching the play-offs.

“I want to go to the Football League awards next season to celebrate Peterborough United successes. I want to see a couple of our players get into the team of the year.

“I’m expecting good performances in the next four games. The players know what’s on the line for them.

“Some of our summer signings didn’t work out as we expected. Some of them didn’t turn out to be the characters we expected them to be.

“There will be changes as we are determined to be successful next season. I will learn from my mistakes. I will get things right.”

McCann does not expect central defender Ryan Tafazolli to play again this season because of a groin problem. Midfielder Gwion Edwards is back in training after a knee injury, but is also unlikely to be risked against Town this afternoon.