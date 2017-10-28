McAleny ready to join top team with Cole at Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s Conor McAleny is looking forward to building a partnership with hotshot Devante Cole.

Cole has fired eight goals and cemented his place in Town’s starting line-up since McAleny got injured in the second League One clash of the season at Northampton, when Cole came off the bench to score the winner.

McAleny made his first start since then in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury, partnering Cole up top.

Before then, McAleny said of Cole: “He is doing brilliant. When you get a good flow, everything drops for you. He has saved the team a few times and credit to him. I just want to get on the pitch and hopefully I can join in on the action. I feel good and I’m glad to be back in with the lads.”

McAleny is not sure to start today as head coach Uwe Rosler has a plethora of attacking options, with Jordy Hiwula on five goals and Ash Hunter and Wes Burns impressing in the development squad’s 3-0 midweek win over Blackpool.

Rosler could revert to three up top and has shifted to that formation in the latter stages of the last two games.

Midfielder Bobby Grant could also feature up front as he bids to make his 100th league start for the club today and Rosler said: “Bobby is one of our grandads in the team at 27, and he is fulfilling that responsibility well in the way he leads by example, trains and looks after himself.

“He is a great pro and does everything to help the team and stay in the team because he has strong competition.

“Bobby’s advantage is that he is versatile. I have a lot of respect for him because he is a very good team player. We need players we know what we will get (from) on weekends.”