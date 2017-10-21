MATCH REPORT: Shrewsbury 1 Fleetwood 0

Fleetwood were cruelly denied a point at the death at Shrewsbury as Aristote Nsiala popped up with a last gasp header as Uwe Rosler’s men conceded from a set-piece situation yet again.

Rosler’s side nearly executed their game-plan to perfection at the league leaders in the but a late lack of concentration at the back saw them fall on their Achilles heel once again as Nsiala lost his man and rose above the pack to nod Shaun Whalley’s corner home.

Fleetwood striker Conor McAleny returned to the starting line-up for the first time since August but his return could not stop Fleetwood losing to Shrewsbury for the first time in their history.

McAleny picked up an ankle ligament injury in the second league game of the season at Northampton but was finally fit enough to start against the league leaders but despite his full comeback the Shrews became the first side to stop Uwe Rosler’s side scoring in the league as they marched on to 15 unbeaten.

Jordy Hiwula scored a late leveller at Scunthorpe but he had to settle for a spot on the bench with McAleny partnering eight goal forward Devante Cole in a 3-5-2 formation.

Rosler made a further three changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Scunthorpe.

Cian Bolger was suspended after picking up his fifth booking at the Iron with Baily Cargill coming in on the left of the back three.

Aiden O’Neill and Markus Schwabl were pikced to join Kyle Dempsey in the midfield three due to their physicality with George Glendon left out of the squad and Bobby Grant moving to the bench.

It was all Shrewsbury in the opening exchanges but Fleetwood managed to limit the hosts to a lot of possession as they blunted an attack that fired four past Bristol Rovers in midweek.

In fact the only time Town’s defence were troubled was mainly down to the windy conditions rather than the Shrews attack with Pond’s headed clearance whirling to Alex Rodman on the edge of the box though his chip flew over the bar.

McAleny was influential in the forward line and at the centre of Town’s attacking play though the ball just would not fall for him and Fleetwood as they failed to create a chance in the first 45 though that would not have troubled Town boss Rosler as his side stuck to their game plan and managed to take it into half-time at 0-0.

Though a former Fleetwood Town man Junior Brown did his best to break the deadlock in the dying embers of the half as he popped up with a fierce strike from distance that stung Cairns palms and then nodded a header straight at Cairns.

It was a brighter start by both teams at the start of the second half as Kyle Dempsey had Fleetwood’s first shot after he found space in the box but he blasted the ball wide of the left stick.

Shrewsbury’s Morris fired straight at Cairns minutes later as the game descended into a scrappy affair with the wind causing havoc.

Fleetwood boss Rosler was animated on the touchline in a new wind proof coat after a number of dubious decisions by referee Nicholas Kinsley.

Shrewsbury were the better side but Fleetwood’s defence were stubborn but it was nearly a rare error from goalkeeper Alex Cairns that lead to the break through.

Cairns dropped the ball in the box but despite a mad scramble Fleetwood just survived though that chance raised the volume levels with the crowd roaring the hosts on.

Rosler responded by making a double substitution as McAleny and O’Neill made way for Grant and Hiwula as Shrewsbury’s Brown limped off with what looked like a knee injury.

Hunter was sent on in place of Schwabl as Rosler switched to 3-4-3 but Fleetwood could not continue their late goal scoring streak in a game that looked destined to finish 0-0.

But despite a strong defensive display Town’s weakness at set-pieces was their downfall again as Nsiala popped up with a last gasp header to nod home Shaun Whalley’s corner from the right.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Pond, Cargill, Coyle, Dempsey, Schwabl (Hunter, 72), O’Neill (Grant, 62), Bell, Cole, McAleny (Hiwula, 62). Subs: Neal, Burns, Rodgers, Sowerby.

Shrewsbury: Henderson, Godfrey, Sadler, Whalley, Ogogo, Morris (John-Lewis, 85), Brown (Beckles, 76), Bolton (Payne, 72), Nolan, Nsiala, Rodman. Subs: MacGillivray, Dodds, Gnahoua, Morris.

Referee: Nicholas Kinsley.