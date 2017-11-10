MATCH REPORT: MK Dons 1 Fleetwood 0

Fleetwood Town's four match unbeaten run came to a halt at stadium:mk as Chucks Aneke fired the MK Dons to a 1-0 victory.

One lapse of concentration two minutes before the break saw Aneke blast the ball home after Fleetwood failed to get the Dons away from their box.

The goal came against the run of play in a half that Fleetwood dominated but despite some slick passing play they could not find a clinical touch in front of goal.

The Dons piled bodies behind the ball in the second half but despite lively substitute Ash Hunter's best efforts Town could not find a way to break the hosts down and they tumbled to defeat.

Fleetwood forward Wes Burns was the man chosen to fill in for the suspended Lewie Coyle at right wing-back.

Coyle was sent off in Town's 2-1 FA Cup first round comeback victory at National League North side Chorley on Monday night.

Coyle lunged at Chorley midfielder Jake Cottrell in the 69th minute but Town still fought back from 1-0 down to turn the tie on its head.

During the latter stages of that cup clash at Victory Park Wes Burns was deployed at right wing-back and he slotted into that role once again at stadium:mk to make his first start since the 4-2 defeat against Southend as Rosler opted for 3-5-2.

It is a year since Geroge Glendon made his first EFL appearance off the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale and he make his 50th appearance for Fleetwood in the centre of midfield.

Rolser made a further two changes from the side that beat Chorley with Jordy Hiwula and Baily Cargill in for Ash Hunter and Nathan Pond who moved to the bench.

Cargill and Burns were the only two in the starting line-up for the League One clash that started in Town's 2-1 midweek Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle.

Before kick-off a minute's silence was impeccably observed for Armistice Day to remember the fallen with both chairmans laying a wreath as the Last Post was played.

It was a bright start by Uwe Rosler's side with Town surging forward from the off, Hiwula tested Lee Nicholls early doors though the forward was offside as he nodded Kyle Dempsey's set-piece from the left towards goal and the recalled forward showed his teeth minutes later.

Baily Cargill's ball over the top saw Hiwula break and he raced away from the white shirts to sprint towards Nicholls, instead of going for goal he opted to roll the ball back towards the top of the box but his unselfish play did not pay off as his pull-back missed the runs of Dempsey and company.

Fleetwood dominated but MK still bore a threat up the other end with Gboly Ariyibi's deflected effort leading to a corner that should have been converted.

Ed Upson fizzed the set-piece in from the left and the unmarked Peter Pawlett rose above the pack to pounce but he failed to punish Town as he nodded off target.

Fleetwood dominated and looked dangerous on the attack but they could not find an end product in the final third and their fragility on set-pieces was evident once again. Just minutes after Pawlett had snuck in Upson whipped in another probing delivery, this time a free-kick from the right that saw Chuck Aneke get ahead of his man at the back stick but fortunately for Fleetwood the ball just sailed past him to safety.

Town were patient and MK allowed them to spray the ball across the pitch a fine team move saw them bide their time before a one-two between Hiwula and Cole was just snuffed out as Fleetwood moved closer to breaking the deadlock.

Fleetwood duo O'Neill and Bell had impressed offensively on the left flank and it was a delightful ball from Bell over to fellow wing-back Burns that nearly did the damage. Burns back-peddled at the back stick and managed to nod the ball into the path of O'Neill but his header was just cleared off the line by the Dons.

Uwe Rosler's side were in the ascendancy but still looked susceptible on set-pieces. Burns and Eastham tried to stop Ariyibi getting into the box with Eastham tripping the Dons attacker just outside the box on the left. Upson's set-piece was cleared by Hiwula but only to Pawlett at the top of the box though his strike cannoned off a blue shirt to safety.

It looked to be all square at the break but Town failed to clear their lines and as MK Dons pinged the ball around the top of the box it eventually fell for Chucks Aneke who shrugged off his man and blasted the ball into the right corner in the 43rd minute.

Town were nearly rocked once again just before the half-time whistle as Kieran Agard managed to exploit the gap between Town's defence and keeper but his attempted chip did not have enough power on it and Cairns was able to get back and pounce on the ball.

Fleetwood did not deserve to be losing at the break and came out fighting at the start of the second half with midfielders Dempsey and O'Neill finding opportunities to try their luck from outside the box but both efforts were underwhelming with Dempsey curling the ball straight down Nicholl's throat and O'Neill dragging the ball way wide of the right stick.

Just after the hour mark Rosler sent on Hunter and Godswill for Burns and Cargill and shifted to 4-3-3. Godswill slotted in at right back with Bell moving deeper into the back four as Hunter joined Hiwula and Cole up top.

Hunter had some immediate joy on the right flank winning Town a corner but it was his defensive skill that saved Fleetwood.

Godswill was muscled off the ball by Ariyibi who raced towards goal with Town's defenders still deep in MK's half, he slid the ball across to Aneke with Dempsey just failing to connect as he slid in to stop the attack but as Aneke honed in on goal an unfamiliar defensive force Hunter had got back to do enough to put his fellow forward off with Aneke rattling the side netting.

Cole was felled just outside the box by Ebanks-Landell who was booked for the challenge. It gave Town a set-piece situation in a dangerous position just outside the box on the left but Dempsey could not get the ball past the wall.

Hunter continued to pose a threat as his strike cannoned back to Sowerby but the midfielders effort crashed off target.

Fleetwood toiled and tried in vain to find a way back but the Dons defended in their numbers and stopped Town though as ever Rosler's men kept fighting until the death.

Godswill carved out a shooting opportunity but then blasted an effort way off target with Bell summing up Town's afternoon down South as he got in on the left but then put the ball over the heads of Hiwula, Cole and Hunter and out for a goal kick.

Bell fizzed the ball over to Hunter on the edge of the box but he blasted over with a sea of white shirts in his path.

Godswill nearly made his mark in the five minutes of injury time as a delightful Bolger ball from deep picked out his run at the back stick though he was offside and his effort was off target.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill (Godswill, 61), Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, O'Neill (Sowerby, 69), Burns (Hunter, 61), Hiwula, Cole. Subs not used: Neal, Pond, Rodgers,Schwabl.

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Wootton, Upson, Ariyibi (Lewington, 87), Aneke, Pawlett (Nesbitt, 82), Golbourne, Agard (Seager, 74), Ebanks-Landell, Gilbey. Subs not used: Sietsma, Walsh, McGrandles, Thomas-Asante.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.