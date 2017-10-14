MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 2 Rochdale 2

Ten-man Fleetwood Town defiantly roared back from the dead to clinch a deserved point against Rochdale at Highbury.

A point was the least Town deserved after they took a one goal lead into the break after a dominant and solid opening 45 minutes.

Ash Eastham had popped up to haunt his former club as he rifled home an Aiden O’Neill corner in the 25th minute.

But Rochdale hit back with two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half to turn the game on its head.

Substitute Wes Burns was sent off for an apparent two-footed challenge on Callum Camps in the 65th minute but despite losing a man Fleetwood found a way back as Ash Hunter’s fine cross from the right was diverted home by Cole.

Fleetwood dominated the opening 20 minutes but despite their possession, pressing and some great work by Bell and Cole on the left flank they only managed to carve the visitors open the once.

The duo were at the heart of Town’s creativity in the opening stages with Bell winning the ball back deep in Dale’s half and sending Cole free on the left. The forward whipping in a teasing cross but only Kyle Dempsey had made a run and the ball flashed to safety.

Callum Camps stung Cairns’ palms with an effort from distance and the keeper needed to come off his line to bat away a corner as Town’s defence held firm and blunted their attack.

With the defence unwavered Town just had to bide their time and as the clock hit 20 Rosler’s men started to show their attacking prowess.

Dempsey found space on the edge of the box and chipped an intelligent ball up into the mix towards Cole but his header flew onto the roof of the net.

Bell once again bombed forward to join the attack and the wing-back had a big shout for a penalty waved away as his cross from the left was chested out by MJ Williams in the box with the crowd and Bell appealing for handball.

The referee waved away the claim but Town struck from the subsequent corner. O’Neill marked his return to the side by fizzing a low corner in towards the keeper that surprised the visitors and after the initial set-piece was blocked in the six-yard box Eastham was quickest to pounce and poke the ball home in the 25th minute.

It was all Town as the half progressed but with a slender 1-0 lead there was still hope for the visitors and as the half-time whistle approached they nearly found a way through.

Andrew found space inside the box but Town’s talismanic skipper Pond bravely got his head in the way to block a fierce strike with Williams slicing the rebound just past the right stick.

There was still time for another Town attack with Bell galloping down the left once again, as he cut inside and honed in on the box he was chopped down on the corner but Dempsey’s subsequent set-piece was only nodded straight at the keeper by a now beardless Cian Bolger at the back stick.

But Rochdale came back with a vengeance at the start of the second 45.

Fleetwood had failed to clear a Dale attack with Coyle’s poor headed clearance falling to Bradden Inman who blasted the ball through Town’s Leeds loanee’s legs and past Cairns just three minutes into the new half.

Dale took the lead just minutes later as Joe Bunney managed to get the better of Dempsey and whip a ball back into the mix with Ian Henderson nodding the ball past Cairns in the 53rd minute.

Fleetwood should have had a penalty when substitute Ash Hunter looked to have been felled in the box by McNulty with referee John Brooks waving away the claim though the man in black was to be at the centre of more controversy moments later.

Hunter’s fellow substitute Wes Burns looked to have won the ball as he slid in on Callum Camps deep in Town’s half.

The Rochdale man rolled around in pain with the referee brandishing a straight red card in Burns direction for what he classed as a two-footed challenge. It was a controversial decision the angered the home faithful and lead to a fiery atmosphere for the final 30 minutes.

As soon as the red card was shown Camps soon jumped back to his feet and dusted himself down, much to the anger of the Highbury fans.

But Fleetwood never gave up and looked the brighter of the two sides despite the visitors man advantage.

Hunter had made an impact since his arrival off the bench and it was his good work on the right wing that lead ton the equaliser. He broke on the right flank and whipped in a peach of a cross that Cole managed to squeeze home in the 84th minute.

That goal woke Rochdale up and they searched for a winner though Cairns and company were on hand to thwart them with substitute McAleny nearly marking his return from injury with the winner as he skimmed a late chance straight down Lilley’s throat.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond (McAleny, 79), Eastham Coyle, Dempsey, O’Neill, Grant (Hunter, 59), Bell, Cole, Hiwula (Burns, 54). Subs not used: Neal, Burns, McAleny, Glendon, Hunter, Schwabl, Cargill.

Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Andrew, Camps, Williams, Done (Williams, 69), Inman, Daniels (Rafferty, 45), Bunney, Henderson. Subs: Moore, Ntlhe, Slew, Rathbone, Davies.