MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 2 Oxford 0

Bobby Grant celebrated his 100th Fleetwood appearance in style with a late match-winning stint to slay Oxford at Highbury.

Grant popped up two minutes from time to curl home his second of the season and then tee-up substitute Jordy Hiwula in injury time as Town moved up to ninth in the League One table

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler made three changes for the clash with Oxford United.

Cian Bolger returned from the suspension that saw him miss the 1-0 defeat at league leaders Shrewsbury Town to replace Nathan Pond in the heart of the back three.

George Glendon and Bobby Grant replaced Alden O’Neill and Markus Schwabl in midfield as Rosler opted for a 3-5-2 once again.

The action in the first 45 though was as dull as the cloudy grey skies above Highbury with Fleetwood failing to muster a shot on target.

Oxford in their luminous yellow kit shone the brighter of the two sides but Wes Thomas was left rueing what might have been as he outmuscled Bailey Cargill to run one on one with Cairns but the Town stopper was on hand to pull off a fine reflex save and scoop the ball past the right stick in the 23rd minute.

Fleetwood allowed their visitors to keep hold of the ball in unthreatening positions with Rosler’s side uncharacteristically clocking up just over 30 percent of the possession in the first 45.

McAleny did look a threat against his old club but the ball just would not fall for him with the forward wasting a golden opportunity to punish a club he enjoyed a blistering 10 goal 14 start loan spell at in the second half of last term. The striker had pounced on John Mousino’s loose pass out from the back on the edge of the box but the U’s has enough bodies back and he was forced wide and his cross from the right was deflected out for a corner.

That attack and missed opportunity was the highlight of Town’s attacking play in a lacklustre opening.

Oxford found joy on the left with Ruffles whipping the ball into Henry at the back stick but Bell just did enough to stop the threat with Jack Payne slicing the ball way wide just before the break.

The swirling winds continued to take their toll in the second 45 though they nearly aided Grant as his left footed volley whirled through the air but crashed over the wrong side of the bar.

It continued to be a dull affair until a Cole effort sparked the game into life.

The 22-year-old’s strike was just tipped round the post as Town finally had their first effort on target just after the hour mark.

Cole snuck in again as he ghosted past a couple of yellow shirts but the U’s recovered to block his eventual shot with Glendon mopping up the rebound though the ex-Manchester City youngster’s effort was deflected wide.

Coyle tried the spectacular in the 66th minute but his curling ball in from the right just failed to squeeze into the bottom left corner.

It was all Town but despite finding their teeth in the attacking third they could not find that killer pass or final ball to get the goal their dominance deserved.

Oxford grew in confidence with Town firing blanks and created some attacks of their own though Fleetwood absorbed the pressure.

McAleny was released by Dempsey but he took too long to pull the trigger in the box and Oxford blocked his effort.

The forward continues his recovery from an able injury and his lack of match sharpness showed as he got in another good position but once again failed to test the keeper with Grant pouncing on the rebound though his effort was also blocked.

Hunter and Hiwula replaced Cole and McAleny with Hunter making an immediate impact to blast the ball down Eastwood’s throat.

Coyle broke into the box once again but blasted the ball over the bar but despite Town’s dominance the score remained locked at 0-0 and Oxford were far from dead and buried.

Glendon lost the ball with Payne feeding Thomas who blasted over.

But the substitutions once again have Fleetwood the momentum though they left it late.

Bolger pulled the ball back to Grant on the edge of the box and the Oxford players played into his hands by backing off with Grant curling the ball home in the 88th minute.

Oxford pushed bodies forward and Town killed them on the counter attack with Hunter taking the keeper out of the game and rolling the Ball across goal. Grant was in too tight an angle to divert it home and unselfishly pulled it back to Hiwula who found the net.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Bell, Eastham, Dempsey, McAleny (Hunter, 76) Grant, Bolger, Glendon (O’Neill, 90) Cargill, Cole (Hiwula, 76) Subs not used: Neal, Pond, Burns, Schwabl.

Oxford: Eastwood, Ribeiro, Tiandalli, Nelson, Ledson, Thomas, Payne (Obika, 82) Ruffles, Henry, Mowatt (Rothwell, 76) Mousinho. Subs not used: Shearer, Williamson, Martin, Hall, Fernandez.