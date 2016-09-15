Like and share our new Fleetwood Town Facebook page

We have just launched a new dedicated Fleetwood Town Facebook fans page.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW FLEETWOOD TOWN FACEBOOK PAGE

Every day we will bring you the latest news and interviews from Highbury and Poolfoot Farm as featured in both The Gazette and Fleetwood Weekly News.

But as well as that we will also produce fans-focused content with live video, opinion and supporters interaction.

There will also be the odd trip down memory lane as well as fan galleries and polls on the Town.

Like and share our Fleetwood Town fans page here