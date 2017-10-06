Leeds loan star Coyle: New club but same will to win

It has been a time of change for Lewie Coyle since his loan move to Fleetwood Town from Leeds United in the summer but one thing that has not altered is his desire to win.

The 21-year-old (pictured) is 10 games into his season-long loan spell from the Championship club.

In those games he has moved higher up the pitch with Town head coach Uwe Rosler having converted him from a right-back to a wing-back in their current favoured 3-5-2 formation.

The position is not totally new to Coyle, who played there as a youngster, and he is relishing the opportunity to develop.

Coyle was rested for the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Morecambe in midweek after he was brought off at half-time for tactical reasons in the 3-1 league defeat to Charlton Athletic last weekend.

However, Coyle is anticipated to reclaim his place at Plymouth Argyle tomorrow with his deputy, Godswill Ekpolo, having failed to take his in midweek and netting an own goal in Town’s victory against the Shrimps.

And he admitted he is still learning as he aims to help Town get back to winning ways in League One tomorrow.

He said: “I briefly played wing-back previously in my career but not at a competitive level.

“I feel I’ve adapted well. I feel like I’m still learning the role.

“I think it’s great for me personally for my career in years to come to be able to play that role as well.”

Moving to a new club can be daunting, but Coyle has settled in well thanks to the warm welcome he has received from the squad.

That squad includes a former Leeds United youth colleague, Town keeper Alex Cairns, as well as the Highbury faithful.

He said: “Knowing a few of the lads vaguely always helps.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the lads, the coaching staff, and everyone involved with the club. It’s a nice place to play football.”

Though he has been sent out on loan, Coyle says he has not been forgotten by his parent club.

He said: “They have been in contact a lot.

“It’s nice to know that they are still interested and keen to keep track on my progress.”

Coyle made only 10 appearances for Leeds last season.

However, the loan move to Highbury has given him the game time he needs to develop in order to stake a claim at a place in the Leeds first team next season.

He said: “That was always the aim when I came to the club; to play games and, most of all, enjoy my football.”