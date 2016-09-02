Kip’s Town career at an end?

Ricardo Kip’s Fleetwood career looks to be over before it has even begun after he clinched a shock return to Holland on deadline day.

Kip was brought in on a two-year deal by Steven Pressley in July but the Scot’s exit just before the start of the season appears to have also dented the 24-year-old midfielder’s fortunes on the Fylde coast.

Kip has failed to break into Uwe Rosler’s side and the Town boss told the Dutchman that, after the arrival of on-loan Huddersfield midfielder Kyle Dempsey, the likelihood of first team football at Town was slim.

But Rosler praised the player’s desire to play as the former Almere City player sealed a season-long loan move to his old club’s Dutch second division rivals SC Cambuur.

Rosler said: “I was honest to him. In the end it is the players decision.

“He had a contract, we respect contracts but when I was a player I always wished that the coach or the manger is honest, especially when the transfer window is open because then you have a chance to react.

“After we got Kyle Dempsey in I told him it would be very difficult for him to play in midfield because I am seeing him more as one of the centre forwards but in the centre forwards we need different types of centre forwards and I felt that I could not guarantee him the playing time like he probably expected when he joined the club.

“Unfortunately the situation was that he joined the club in the summer where it was a different manager.

“The manager changed in pre-season. That is very unfortunate for him, he took it very professionally.

“I think it is also testament to the player that he wants to play.

“Last season he had a very good season in Holland and he did not want this year to be limited to far less opportunities so he decided for his footballing career to move on and play football.

“And I think that was a good deal for both parties and we wish him all the best.”

One new arrival was Kieran Wallace, who is aware he may have to bide his time for a chance to break into Rosler’s in-form side – but hopes to help Town continue their rise.

The 21-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Sheffield United and is excited to join the club.

He said: “I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it. My chances were limited at Sheffield United and they said I could go and play somewhere else.

“I’m happy to join Fleetwood, the club is doing really well at the moment and hopefully I can contribute to that.

“The lads are doing well at the minute. I understand that I may not go straight into the team and might need to wait for my chance but I’m happy to do that and hopefully we can keep going up the table and I want to contribute to that.”