In-demand pair back in training at Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s in-demand defenders Amari’i Bell and Cian Bolger brushed off reported transfer interest from higher divisions and knuckled down for an early fitness and conditioning session at the club yesterday.

Speculation has been swirling around 23-year-old left-back Bell, who has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League and Championship clubs after a historic season which saw Town finish fourth in League One.

As stated in the Gazette, the club could be tempted to part with Bell but only if a bumper seven-figure sum is thrown their way.

The defender has one more year remaining on his contract, having racked up more than 80 League appearances since joining from Birmingham City in 2015.

Ironically, City are one of three Championship clubs reported to be fighting to lure Burton-born Bell away from the Fylde coast.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old player of the season Bolger has been linked with a return to Bristol. Former Bristol Rovers loanee Bolger has been linked to their Championship neighbours Bristol.

Rumours have been rife about Bell’s Highbury future since January, when the full-back reportedly hit the radar of Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Ham, and Town are expecting to face a battle to keep him at the club for the start of the season on August 5.

Town will find out exactly who they will face that day, with or without Bell, when the 2017/18 fixtures are released at 9am tomorrow.

A busy week on and off the training pitch is anticipated as Fleetwood’s preparations for the new campaign continue to take shape.