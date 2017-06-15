Hull’s Rodgers high on Fleetwood wanted list

Fleetwood Town are understood to be lining up a swoop for Hull City starlet Harvey Rodgers.

As The Gazette reported yesterday, the 20-year-old central defender won many admirers during his loan spell with League Two side Accrington Stanley in the second half of last season and will be out of contract at the end of the month, though he has been offered a new deal by the relegated Humberside club.

The Gazette understands that Rodgers is one of Fleetwood’s top targets and could be offered a three-year deal as Town look to complete their second signing of the summer after securing loan favourite Kyle Dempsey on a permanent deal from Huddersfield.

The Hull Daily Mail has reported that Yorkshireman Rodgers will snub the Tigers’ new offer and that Fleetwood is his preferred destination.

Rodgers is set to end a 10-year association with the KCOM Stadium club, and although he has never featured in Hull’s first team he has impressed in their Under-23 side.

He also made a big impression at League Two Stanley after joining on loan in January.

Rodgers became a regular in John Coleman’s defensive line at the Wham Stadium, making 20 appearances.

Having enjoyed his taste of League football, Rodgers is looking for more first-team action and it is believed he is ready to join Fleetwood from July 1.

Town would have to pay Hull a compensation fee, given the player’s age and the fact he has been offered new terms in the north-east.

Fleetwood’s ball will be number seven in tomorrow’s draw for the first round of the rebranded League Cup.

Town are among the seeded teams in the draw for the Carabao Cup, to be made in the Thai capital of Bangkok at 1pm.

Fleetwood cannot be drawn against Championship opposition in the first round and will meet one 17 unseeded teams in the northern half of the draw.

Possible opponents include Blackpool and Morecambe.