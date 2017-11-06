Hereford clash awaits either Chorley or Fleetwood in next round of the FA Cup

Have your say

The winner of this FA Cup first round clash between Chorley and Fleetwood will face Hereford.

National League North side Chorley host League One side Fleetwood at Victory Park tonight with the winner set to host Southern League Premier Division side Hereford in the next round in the first weekend of December.

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes two changes for tonight’s FA Cup clash at Chorley.

Skipper Nathan Pond returns to the side in place of Baily Cargill who misses out, though it is understood his parent club Bournemouth did give him permission to play.

While Aiden O’Neill has been given permission to play by his parent club Burnley and comes into the midfield three in place of the injured Bobby Grant (knee).

Town’s other loan stars Lewie Coyle (Leeds) and Jordy Hiwula (Huddersfield) are also eligible to feature with Coyle starting and Hiwula on the bench.

Uwe Rosler said Conor McAleny has been back in training but he is not fit enough to feature today.

Chorley boss Matt Jansen makes three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Tamworth.

With both Fleetwood loan stars Matty Urwin and Nick Haughton unable to play against their parent club Jansen gives a debut to new Cardiff loanee keeper Oliver Byrne.

Josh O’Keefe and former Fleetwood defender Stephen Jordan also come in for Haughton and Adam Anson.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, O’Neill, Bell, Cole, Hunter. Subs: Neal, Biggins, Sowerby, Hiwula, Burns, Rodgers, Schwabl.

Chorley: Byrne, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Jordan, O’Keefe, Wilson, Carver, Walker, Cottrell. Subs: Charnock, Beesley, Jarvis, Azam, Anson, Black,Darr.