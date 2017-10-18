Haughton hat-trick sends Fleetwood to Chorley in FA Cup

Fleetwood Town face a Lancashire derby at Chorley in the first round of the FA Cup thanks to Town's own Nick Haughton.

Haughton, on loan with the Magpies, scored a hat-trick in their 4-3 replay win away to National North rivals Boston United last night.

The 23-year-old's treble included the extra-time winner after the fourth qualifying round tie was all square at 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Saturday's match at Victory Park had ended in a goalless draw.

The tie against Haughton's parent club will take place on the weekend of November 4-5 and will be Chorley's first appearance in the first round for 27 years.