Grant to miss Town’s Chorley Cup clash

There was mixed news on the injury front for Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler ahead of Monday’s FA Cup tie at Chorley.

Bobby Grant will definitely be missing after leaving Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on crutches.

However, striker Conor McAleny is back in training as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Grant injured his knee and was withdrawn at half-time; he has seen a specialist after which Town will know more about his injury.

Rosler said: “Bobby saw a specialist on Friday night at 6pm. We will know more on Saturday morning and what is needed or not needed.

“I can tell you for sure he will not be involved on Monday.”

McAleny missed the Blackburn clash after starting the previous two games.

While he may be back in training, it is too early to say if he will feature at Victory Park

Rosler also refused to say whether Lewie Coyle (Leeds United), Jordy Hiwula (Huddersfield Town), Aiden O’Neill (Burnley) and Baily Cargill (Bournemouth) had been given permission to play by their parent clubs.

Looking ahead to Monday’s match, Rosler has stressed the need for mental strength.

He said: “All my focus is on the FA Cup and it is important to keep that momentum that we are starting to build.

“The game will be decided in the head. When we are mentally in top shape, addressing it like a league game, I think we are in a great position to win.

“Not a lot of players have played many games in the FA Cup, not a lot of players probably know what will come and Chorley will be up for it. They are a physical team from what I have seen and they will try to intimidate us in duels.”