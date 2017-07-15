Grant believes Town are travelling in the right direction

Fleetwood Town’s Bobby Grant says that although the Austrian tour shows how much the club progressing as a whole, there is a lot to learn before the big kick-off in August.

Town have been in a picturesque Alpine base since last Sunday and are preparing for the final game of their pre-season tour today against Czech Premier Division side FK Jablonec at FC Kossen.

Speaking after an intense double session, the 27-year-old, who has been deployed as a right-sided attacker in Town’s pre-season games against Queen of the South and German 3.Liga side Karlsruher SC, said the players could not have asked for more ideal preparation ahead of the new season.

He said: “We couldn’t ask for a better trip. It’s my first time in Austria and, personally, I’ve really enjoyed it.

“We’ve a couple more days to go, a game to play and I think the club as a whole is moving forward and you can see that with where we are based this week.

“I think it’s been a good week both on and off the field.

“The training has been very specific for what we need going into the game on Saturday. The lads are looking really fit.”

But after their midweek defeat against Karlsruher SC, Grant says there is a lot of learning to do as they prepare for the season opener against Rotherham United at Highbury on August 6.

He said: “We’ve played one game and I think if we would have tidied a few things up on Tuesday we could have won.

“We’ve got a long way to go and a lot of learning to do. We need to take the manager’s ideas on board and we’ve got to improve on them.”

Town took on a challenge off the pitch this week too with a white water rafting team bonding trip.

And Grant says that is part of building a successful team as they bid to build on last term’s fourth-placed finish.

He said: “A lot of the lads have said it’s the best team bonding session they have done.

“I would have to agree with that. It wasn’t just the players it was the staff as well and that’s all part and parcel of building a successful team.”