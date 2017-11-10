Glendon's 50 games so inspirational says Fleetwood boss

It is exactly a year since Fleetwood’s George Glendon made his EFL bow, and as the midfielder prepares to make his 50th appearance at MK Dons tomorrow boss Uwe Rosler urged development squad players to follow his lead.

Glendon impressed in last season’s final Checkatrade Trophy group game at Carlisle and earned a bench spot at Port Vale, where Jimmy Ryan’s injury paved the way for the 22-year-old’s Football League debut.

He has since gone from strength to strength, making his loan move from Manchester City permanent in January, and head coach Rosler says there is more to come from Glendon.

He said: “Before the game at Carlisle on Wednesday I told the players that 12 months ago to the day we had played Carlisle and George Glendon put himself on the bench for the Port Vale game. In 12 months, he has played nearly 50 games in a successful team and made himself a career in professional football. What a great story.

“For three months he could not get in the team but he never gave up. He is willing to learn and now he is playing really well. He works on his weaknesses and has a lot of strengths. It is a pleasure to work with him and I think there is far more to come from him.”

Rosler handed senior Town debuts to four development squad players at Carlisle this week: defenders Nathan Sheron and Luke Higham, midfielder Harrison Biggins and forward Michael Donohue.

And with injuries to midfielder Bobby Grant and striker Conor McAleny, and right wing-back Lewie Coyle set to start a three-match suspension, gaps could appear for a Glendon-esque call-up.

Rosler went to watch tomorrow’s opponents beat Hyde 4-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, and says the strength of the Dons’ side which beat Oxford 4-3 in the Checkatrade days later shows the difference between Robbie Nielson’s squad and his.

Rosler said: “They have a hell of a big squad and quality. I don’t know why they are 16th in the league. They have a top squad with experienced players . For me this is as big a challenge as Bradford and Blackburn away from home.

“We need to put a massive shift in. This is why we did not select players on Wednesday who normally start games – so they are ready for that big pitch, ready for that strong team.

“They have a good defined way of playing – 4-3-2-1 – everybody knows what to do with the ball and without it.”