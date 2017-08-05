Former Town favourite Ball ready for Highbury return

David Ball has outlined his reasons in swapping Fleetwood Town for Rotherham United as he makes an instant return to Highbury this afternoon.

After five years and more than 200 games, the 49-goal striker moved to the New York Stadium following United’s relegation from the Championship.

Speaking ahead of today’s first League One game of the season, Ball admitted it would be nice to see some old faces – not least former roommate Bobby Grant.

He said: “We still speak quite a lot, we’ve joked about 50/50s and running at each other.

“Bobby was a big part of my time at Fleetwood, I roomed with him for two years.

“The club has a great bunch of lads and they have got a great professional in Bobby”

“It will be strange and it will be nice to see everyone again and go in the opposition dressing room rather than the home one!

“But as soon as I step over that white line I have got a job to do for Rotherham.

“I did everything I could for the team when I was at Highbury and I am hoping for a decent reception – I just wanted a new challenge and it was for my family.

“I gave everything in my five years and I just felt I owed it to myself to try something different and try something new.

“It was a hard decision but it was an opportunity I could not turn down.”

Town have also listed their squad numbers for the season with Kyle Dempsey taking the number eight shirt after Jimmy Ryan’s departure.

Conor McAleny follows in Ball’s footsteps as number 10 with Lewie Coyle replacing Conor McLaughlin in the number two jersey.

Jordy Hiwula will be number seven, Aiden O’Neill number four and Harvey Rodgers number 15.

Michael Duckworth and Nick Haughton do not have first team squad numbers as head coach Uwe Rosler classed them development squad members.

Keeper Chris Neal keeps the number one shirt but Alex Cairns is expected to start against Rotherham.