Former Manchester City duo in tune at Fleetwood

They came through the Manchester City academy together, and now Devante Cole and Jordy Hiwula are reliving their youth and firing Fleetwood Town up the League One table.

The duo are the current first-choice strikeforce of another ex-City hitman, Town boss Uwe Rosler, and have netted 11 times between them so far this season.

Fleetwood Town's Jordy Hiwula celebrates with Devante Cole

Hiwula, 23, added his fourth of the campaign in Town’s 2-1 win at Plymouth last Saturday.

And Cole, 22, has scored seven already – form that saw Championship club Sheffield United try to swoop for him on deadline day.

It has been a blistering start by the duo, and as Fleetwood prepare to host Rochdale on Saturday the front two might face more competition now Conor McAleny is back in training after an ankle injury

Summer signing McAleny, Wes Burns and Ash Hunter are all competing for a coveted starting spot at the front of Rosler’s favoured 3-5-2 system.

Fleetwood Town's Jordy Hiwula scoring his side's first goal

But on-loan Huddersfield man Hiwula (right) said the competition is healthy as he explained that his link-up play with Cole was built at City.

Hiwula said: “Me and Devante and have known each other for some time and we just seem to feed off each other. I’m just glad I get to play with him again.

“There is not really any competition – both of us just want to do well. We are playing well and scoring goals, which is the main thing.

“We have a good partnership. We have played with each other before and have been in an academy together, so we know how to feed off each other.

“All the strikers know how to play off each other and it is good to have competition in the team. We have a good squad and everyone is fighting for places.”

The games have come thick and fast, Town starting October with wins over Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy and Plymouth.

They host Rochdale on Saturday, with Hiwula hopeful they can continue their current form.

He said: “We just prepare as normal, recover and go again. We’ve done really well in the last two games. We just need to carry on going and see how far it takes us.”

Fleetwood’s teenage keeper Billy Crellin was an unused substitute as England beat Mexico 3-2 in the Under-17 World Cup in India yesterday.