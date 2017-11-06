Former Fleetwood defender Teixeira dies

Former Fleetwood Town defender Dionatan Teixeira has died at the age of 25 from a suspected heart attack.

Teixeira made 10 appearances at Fleetwood during a loan spell from Premier League side Stoke City at the start of the 2015/16 campaign.

Teixeira left Highbury to return to his parent club in January 2016 but after an injury hit spell he made just two substitute appearances at Stoke before his release in January 2017.

Before his shock death the defender was playing for FC Sheriff, a Moldovan side who are playing in the Europa League this term.

The Moldovan club announced the news and revealed the defender was in his native Brazil when he was taken ill and died on Sunday after a suspected heart attack.

Fleetwood Town released the following statement on their website: “Everyone at the club would like to offer our condolences and thoughts to Dionatan’s family and friends at this very sad time.”