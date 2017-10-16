Fleetwood win appeal to get forward Burns’ red card overturned

Have your say

Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns is available to feature against Scunthorpe tomorrow night after the club successfully appealed his red card against Rochdale.

Burns, 22, was sent off in the 65th minute of Town’s 2-2 draw with Dale at Highbury on Saturday.

Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns walks off after being shown a red card

Referee John Brooks brandished the straight red for what he deemed to be a ‘dangerous tackle’ after Burns slid into a challenge on Callum Camps in Town’s half.

But video evidence has since shown that Burns won the ball fairly and an FA panel overturned the decision this afternoon.

That means the forward will not face a three match suspension and is available for selection for tomorrow’s League One clash at Glanford Park.

Speaking before the decision was overturned Rosler said: “I had a little word with Wes yesterday.

“The fact is he gave the referee the chance to get sent off, the sending off was debatable, that is why we appealed.

“We had to play 25 minutes with one man less and potentially another three games out.

“Hopefully they will use common sense and the pictures will be carefully looked at and he will get off the hook.”

Burns’ red card came when Town were 2-1 down but despite being reduced to 10-men they managed to find a leveller with Devante Cole firing home Ash Hunter’s cross.

Town tabled an appeal on Sunday morning and sent several pictures, video footage and a clip from Rochdale boss Keith Hill’s post match comments.

Hill said he believed the challenge only deserved a yellow.

He said: “No (I don’t agree with the red card).

“I think it was more of a yellow card, I think the player has gone honestly in for a challenge with Callum Camps, caught him high there is no question about that but I believe that it only warranted a yellow card.

“It is a physical game and I still expect it to be physical.

“We don’t want over the top challenges but I don’t think it was an over the top challenge.”