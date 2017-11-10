Fleetwood Town will have to wait to discover Checkatrade Trophy opponents

Fleetwood Town will face the runner up of Group F in the second stage of the Checkatrade Trophy but they will have to wait until the end of November to discover their opponent.

Town topped their first round table in Group A thanks to victories over Leicester U21s, Morecambe and Carlisle to secure a home tie.

The Group F table

Now they will host either League One sides Bradford City or Rotherham, League Two club Chesterfield or Premier League team Manchester City’s U21 side with second place in Group F still up for grabs.

Fleetwood’s fellow League One side Bradford City currently top Group F with six points but there Is still one game left to play in the group and Chesterfield could still top the group if they beat Manchester City U21s by two clear goals on Wednesday November 29.

Rotherham United are currently second on four points but with both Chesterfield and City on three and two points respectively the result of that game could easily see either higher.

Once that game completes the table Town will find out who they will host and the tie will take place on the week commencing December 4.

The road to Wembley is getting nearer as just 32 teams are left in the competition with this round remaining split into North and South sections.