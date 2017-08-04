Fleetwood Town reveal squad numbers for the 2017/18 League One season

Fleetwood’s summer signings Kyle Dempsey, Conor McAleny and Lewie Coyle are set to step up and fill the shirts of Town’s departed key trio this term.

Town have just announced their squad numbers for the 2017/18 League One campaign with last season’s loan star Dempsey taking on the departed Jimmy Ryan’s number eight shirt.

Conor McAleny joined the club from Everton to boost the front line after top scorer David Ball’s switch to Rotherham.

And he takes on Ball’s number 10 shirt with right wing-back and Leeds loanee Lewie Coyle taking on now Millwall player Conor McLaughlin’s number two jersey.

New forward Jordy Hiwula gets the number seven shirt with Burnley loanee Aiden O’Neill taking the number four role.

Town’s other new first team signing Harvey Rodgers gets the number 15 shirt but there are no first team squad numbers for development squad trio Ashley Nadesan, Alex Reid and Billy Crellin who went on Town’s pre-season tour to Austria.

Michael Duckworth, who was signed by former boss Steven Pressley before Uwe Rosler’s arrival, has not been given a first team squad number.

Rosler classed Duckworth and youngster Nick Haughton as development squad players and the lack of a first team number for either leaves the writing is on the wall for their Highbury futures.

Keeper Chris Neal keeps the number one shirt but Alex Cairns is expected to start the season between the sticks against Rotherham after Neal missed last Friday’s 5-1 friendly defeat to PNE due to a calf injury.

Fleetwood Town squad numbers:

1 Chris Neal

2 Lewie Coyle

3 Amari’i Bell

4 Aiden O’Neill

5 Ashley Eastham

6 Nathan Pond

7 Jordy Hiwula

8 Kyle Dempsey

9 Wes Burns

10 Conor McAleny

11 Bobby Grant

12 Cian Bolger

13 Joe Maguire

14 Victor Nirennold

15 Harvey Rodgers

18 George Glendon

20 Godswill Ekpolo

21 Alex Cairns

22 Ashley Hunter

23 Markus Schwabl

28 Jack Sowerby

44 Devante Cole