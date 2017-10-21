Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler’s reaction to Shrewsbury 1 Fleetwood 0

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler believes his team did not deserve to lose 1-0 at league leaders Shrewsbury.

Fleetwood had managed to blunt the Shrews for the majority of the game but their Achilles Heel, set-pieces, proved to be their downfall once again as Aristote Nsiala popped up with a late header.

Nsiala rose above the pack to nod home Shaun Whalley’s corner in the 89th minute as the League One leaders made it 15 unbeaten in the swirling winds at their home fortress.

Rosler says his men should have dealt with the ball into the box but believes they deserved to have left the Montgomery Waters Meadow with a point.

He said: “Going to the leaders in the league 14 games unbeaten, the only team in the football league still unbeaten we had to play against the wind because they won the toss, we stood really firm, they did not have a chance, the determination of my players, organisation was top drawer.

“Second half I wished for a little more football.

that is why we made the changes to play a little higher in the pitch that did not work to my satisfaction.

“In general I think going here it is a difficult place to go with the momentum they have

“In the 88th minute, 0-0 we would have liked to have taken that, it would have been great for the spirit.

“I think my players deserved something for the performance they gave.

“I think my players did really well.

“This time it is another player, that is the disappointing thing.

“We should deal better with the ball into the box. That is the bottom line.”