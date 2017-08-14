Fleetwood to sign defender this week

Uwe Rosler says a deal for a new centre-half is set to be revealed by Fleetwood Town this week.

Town have been eager to replace last season’s loan star Ben Davies with another left-footer.

Davies has just penned a new deal with parent club Preston and the right-footed Ash Eastham has been playing on the left of Town’s back three.

It is the only position Rosler is looking to fill before the transfer window closes at the end of the month and the head coach said: “Yes, we are bringing a centre-half in. As far as I know it is done.

“We will get a centre -half in this week.

“Then we might have to address something else only when somebody leaves, but at the moment nothing is on the table for anybody – and I hope it stays like that.”

Rosler was speaking after watching his side continue their perfect start to the new League One season with a 1-0 win at Northampton.

Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns made an incredible triple save in the 44th minute and substitute Devante Cole (left) popped up with a 75th-minute winner after good work by fellow substitute Aiden O’Neill.

However, Rosler pointed out that before those back-to-back saves Cairns had given the ball away to former Town loan striker Chris Long, whose effort was blocked by skipper Nathan Pond.

And Rosler said those two sides of Cairns’ performance summed up his side as a whole.

Rosler said: “I think the performance from Alex Cairns summed up the performance from the whole team.

“He made an absolute triple save and then he gave the ball away to the opposition man when we tried to make a substitution and they nearly scored.

“Up and down from everyone today, including Alex, but I think he kept us in the game that was an unbelievable save.

“Not only once, three times.

“Second half I’m pleased the players dug deep, not only in terms of running and fighting but also mentality.

“They understood they were below par for most of the first half and they fighted themselves to a solid performance in the second half and I think that is a big quality.

“That was torture for me!

“After 15 minutes that half an hour in the first half was torture.

“Second half, that was more like us, we need to have more periods like the first 15 minutes, away from home and I think we will win more than we are losing.”

There was one notable ommision from the match day squad.

After starting Town’s 2-1 extra-time defeat to Carlisle in midweek Ash Hunter was left out in favour of development squad forward Ashley Nadesan.

Nadesan is yet to make his league bow and made just his second appearance on Town’s first team bench, the first having come in the 3-1 win at Oxford in April last term.

When asked about the non-injured Hunter’s absence, Rosler said: “That is the life of a professional footballer.

“Ashley Nadesan trained with us well, I watched the game on Wednesday against Morecambe were he worked really hard, scored two goals and that has put him in the match squad on Saturday.

“Nothing more, nothing less to say, that is why I picked Ashley Nadesan.”

And Rosler says it is too early to assess star striker Conor McAleny’s injury after he limped off with what looked to be an ankle knock in the 37th minute.

He said: “It is too early but he is not in hospital so that means there is hope.”