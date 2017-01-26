Fleetwood striker Long ‘likely’ to make early return to Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says striker Chris Long is ‘likely’ to return from his loan spell at Fleetwood early and possibly clinch a fresh loan move elsewhere.

The 21-year-old joined the Cod Army on a season-long loan from the Premier League club in August and has scored four goals in 23 appearances for Uwe Rosler’s side.

But the forward has not scored since Town’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November - a game that also saw the former England Under 20 sent off for violent conduct.

That defeat was also the last time Rosler’s men lost in League One as they made it 11 unbeaten with a fine 2-0 win at league leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

Long did not come off the bench at Bramall Lane with all four of Rosler’s other strikers Devante Cole, Wes Burns, David Ball and Ash Hunter featuring at some point.

Now Dyche says Long is likely to return with the forward linked to three clubs - Championship side Wigan Athletic and Town’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.

Speaking about Long today Dyche said: “There was a mutual agreement that he’s likely to come back and he will possibly go out again.”

Those comments from Dyche came after Rosler said that one or two players may leave Town before the transfer window ends next week