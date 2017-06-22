Fleetwood striker Ball joins Rotherham

Fleetwood’s out of contract forward David Ball has joined Town’s new League One rivals Rotherham on a two-year deal.

Ball’s move to the Millers comes as no shock after Town withdrew an offer of a new contract earlier this week.

Now the 27-year-old who made 200 plus appearances and netted 49 times for Town in a five year spell has confirmed he will start a new chapter at recently relegated Rotherham.

And the forward faces an immediate return to Highbury as Town host the Millers on the opening day of the new League One campaign on Saturday August 5.