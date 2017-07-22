Fleetwood skipper Pond backs new boys to make a splash

Fleetwood Town might have lost three key players this summer but Nathan Pond believes their squad is looking stronger after the addition of five summer signings writes Rosie Swarbrick.

One of those, Jordy Hiwula, who joined on a season-long loan deal from Huddersfield Town earlier this month, made his debut in their 2-1 win over FK Jablonec last Saturday.

Conor McAleny is also adapting to Town’s pressing philosophy as both came into the club following David Ball’s departure.

One of the other players to leave, Conor McLaughlin, has already been replaced by Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle.

Town also swooped for centre-half Harvey Rodgers and turned Kyle Dempsey’s season-long loan from Huddersfield Town into a permanent one.

Town have not yet replaced the other departing player, Jimmy Ryan, while it’s understood Town would also wish to strengthen the left side of their central defence.

“I thought Saturday was a great marker; The performance was good,” Pond said.

“Everyone knew their jobs, especially pressing from the front with Jordy making his debut for us.

“Obviously he has missed a couple of weeks training with coming to the club late but I thought he did well on Saturday.

“Conor McAleny is going to get better at that because he is still adjusting to the way we play.

“I think the squad is looking good. All the new signings are good lads, they are getting on with everyone, they are enjoying the training.

“The squad is looking strong again after losing the three players from last year.”