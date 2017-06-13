Fleetwood signings must pass philosophy test, says Gretar

Fleetwood Town’s technical director Gretar Steinsson says the club has summer transfer targets lined up – but will only swoop for players who fit the club’s philosophy.

Town have already tied down Kyle Dempsey to a three-year deal as his loan spell becomes permanent on July 1.

Steinsson kept his cards close to his chest regarding the specific areas Town will be looking to add to but says that the transfer policy is a long process.

He said: “We have been working for many months on those deals. It takes a long time from the scouts identifying, from the staff identifying, from the scouting, over to the recruiting of the players because we are up against clubs financially much stronger.

“We need to identify the right players who really want to come here and play for us and really buy into how we coach, how we work, how we play.

“So it is not just identifying a player who is good – there are actually so many little things that need to be in order for that to work.

“Me and Uwe (Rosler, head coach) work really hard on identifying the right people because we don’t have a big squad. It is very important that we are selective in the players who join us.”

Town’s emphasis on youth was clear in the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Bradford City, with David Ball, aged 27, the oldest player in their starting 11.

Steinsson says Town will look to recruit more young players as they aim to have more success stories like Amari’i Bell, Alex Cairns and Ash Hunter.

He said: “We are going for different profiles, for younger players who need grass time, players who need coaching.

“Not only that, they need long-term assistance – not only from the coaching side but from nutrition, sports science and medical.

“That is a little bit of a shift in what we are and what profiles are we looking for.

“Now it is more clear what types we are after and what type of players we would not go for.

“It is clearer what Fleetwood Town is.”