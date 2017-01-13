Fleetwood sign defender Maguire from Liverpool

Fleetwood Town have signed Liverpool defender Joe Maguire just 24 hours after agreeing a permanent deal with Manchester City’s George Glendon.

The left-back, who turns 21 next Wednesday and has been at the Anfield Academy since under-nine level, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, which The Gazette understands could eventually top £500,000.

As with midfielder Glendon, Town are backing the potential of a young player who arrives with minimal senior expierience but has come through the youth system at a top Premier League club.

Mancunian Maguire made his only senior appearance for the Reds in the FA Cup 12 months ago, coming on as a late substitute in their third-round draw at Exeter.

His one other senior match also came last season during a month’s loan at Leyton Orient. He played the whole of their Johnstone’s Paint Trophy defeat by Luton.

Maguire shows plenty of youthful ambition. He said: “I’ve been at Liverpool for 13 years, so this is very new to me but I’m delighted to get involved.

“The direction the club is going in and the ambition impressed me, and I want to get promotion this year.

“You want to come to a team that wants to win every game, wants to win the league and wants the be the best. That matches my mentality, so I think it’s a perfect fit.”

He will compete for a place on the Town left with Amari’i Bell, who has appeared in every League One game this season.

But Maguire is not afraid of the competition, adding: “I think that’s healthy and we will both push each other and help the club.

“I have quite an aggressive style, which I think suits the way the club likes to play, with five at the back and wing-backs.

“I like to motor up and down, I’m full of energy and I’ll look to bring goals.”

And despite his lack of game-time, Maguire believes that mixing with the stars at the Mersey giants can only stand him in good stead.

“Training with the Coutinhos and Hendersons at Liverpool brings me along,” he said, “but I think it’s the right time for me to move and I’m ready.

“I want to go out and play some games of men’s football, gets some medals and promotions.

“The lads here are of a very high standard. It’s my first time at a different club, so I’m looking forward to the adventure.”