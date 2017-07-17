Fleetwood's youngster joins Wrexham on loan

Young Fleetwood Town defender Akil Wright has joined National League side Wrexham on loan.

It comes after the 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Barrow, where he made 26 appearances.

Wright joined the Cod Army in March 2015 after impressing with Northern Premier League side Ilkeston.

He will remain at Wrexham until January 5, 2018.

Development squad head coach Paul Murray said: “It’s a good chance for Akil to play first-team football in a really good environment at Wrexham.

"We hope it will be beneficial for all parties and we will be keeping a close eye on Akil’s development.”

His preferred position is as a central midfielder, but he demonstrated his versatility by breaking through to the Ilkeston first-team in central defence and right-back.

Wright has spent the last two seasons with Fleetwood Town as part of their development squad and they recently triggered an option in his contract to retain his services for a further season.

He has previously enjoyed a loan spell with AFC Fylde.