Fleetwood’s striker boost after Amadi-Holloway blow

Uwe Rosler was pleased Fleetwood managed to pull off a late swoop for highly-rated Watford striker Alex Jakubiak after receiving bad news over fellow attacker Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Watford Under-23 hotshot Jakubiak joined Town for the rest of the season hours before the transfer window slammed shut, having signed a four-year deal at the Premier League club.

He goes straight into contention for tomorrow’s home game with Coventry after head coach Rosler confirmed that Amadi-Holloway will be out for a “considerable time” with a hamstring injury picked up in training last week.

Rosler was relieved Town managed to add extra competition for David Ball, Davante Cole, Ash Hunter and Chris Long for places in the front three of his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

He said: “We had to react after the injury of Aaron. He will be out for quite a considerate time. He was behind the team in general fitness because of his injury at the end of last season.

“I wanted to bring another striker in. I thought four for three positions in the next month was not enough.

“It is not Alex’s first loan. He has been out in the real football world (with Braintree, Oxford and Dagenham and Redbridge.)

“He has signed a four-year contract with Watford and that shows me Watford really believe in the player.

“That we were capable of getting him is a big credit to (technical director) Gretar Steinsson, (chief scout) Steve Davis, (chief executive) Steve Curwood and the chairman (Andy Pilley).

“I’m very happy working in the environment here, where we are all pulling in the same direction.”

Rosler said of Jakubiak: “Alex will bring mobility. I think the way we play up front, mobility is very important. He can play on either side or through the middle.

“He has a proven goalscoring record. He has experience in men’s football already. He is extremely ambitious and he wanted to come to us.

“It is not always easy to get talents and convince them to come to Fleetwood. I have been told he immediately said, ‘Yes, I’ve heard a lot of good things. It is a progressive club.’ That makes it easier to take him.”

Town also brought in left-back Kieran Wallace from Sheffield United on Wednesday, while midfielder Ricardo Kip returned to Holland with SC Cambuur.

Rosler said: “We have a squad of 24, with good quality and good numbers. We have competition for places and we can react when we have injuries or suspensions.

“I’m happy with what we have done and I’m looking forward to working with this group of players.”

