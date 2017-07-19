Fleetwood’s scientific approach to beating injuries

Fleetwood Town continued to boost their pool of players with yesterday’s signing of defender Luke Higham, though the club is also increasing its options by reducing injuries.

And that’s something the club puts down to its emphasis on sports science.

Town claim injuries were down by two thirds last season and attribute that to the club’s medical, coaching, nutrition and recovery protocols.

Technical director Gretar Steinsson stated most injuries resulted from impact not strains. He said: “With everything we do behind the scenes, and how well the coaches work with all the departments, we are very strong.”

Steinsson cites last season’s 56 appearances by Bobby Grant and 53 by Amari’i Bell as evidence of how well these systems work.

He said: “Bobby had never played as many games (in one season) in his career and he played in midfield.

“He is a clear example of a player who absolutely buys into everything we are trying to do with nutrition, recovery and how he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

“Amarii basically plays every minute of every game and is also on the training pitch every day.”

Bell made 51 appearances the previous season and Steinsson added: “That an athlete at the highest level is able to compete so many times and be available for training for two years is astonishing.

“That is a big compliment to the coaching staff and to the sports science and medical department.”