Fleetwood’s forgotten man Haughton catching the eye at Chorley

Highbury’s forgotten man Nick Haughton is doing his talking on the pitch at non-league club Chorley.

Haughton is putting himself firmly in the shop window, having joined the National North Magpies on loan on transfer deadline day after failing to force his way back into Town’s first team since Uwe Rosler’s arrival.

Haughton has lit up Victory Park, netting eight to help lift Chorley to seventh in the table, and Fleetwood anticipates interest in the 23-year-old in January when his loan ends.

And now his FA Cup hat-trick has earned Matt Jansen’s Chorley a date with Fleetwood in the first round on Monday, November 6. The 23-year-old, whose goals sealed a 4-3 replay win at Boston on Tuesday, was Town’s young player of the year in the 2014-15.

He has now written himself into Chorley history by ending their 27-year wait to join the Football League clubs in the first-round.

Under the terms of his deal both he and keeper Matt Urwin, another loanee from Town, will not be eligible to face their parent club in next month’s televised cup-tie.