Fleetwood’s cure for travel sickness

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler is pleased his players have “stopped the rot” on the road.

Rosler’s men may have won only twice away this season, but since their unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Port Vale last month Town have gone on an eight-match unbeaten run, drawing their last three on their travels.

And after winning seven in a row at Highbury, Rosler is pleased Town have also picked up points from their final away games of 2016.

Rosler said: “Overall I think the draw at Swindon on Saturday was a fair result.

“Both teams had chances. They had the penalty; we hit the bar and had the ball cleared off the line.

“It was a point I can live with. For me, it is important that we stop the rot away from home and that we are starting to get points.

“At the moment it is one point, but hopefully in the future it will be three now and then.”

Yesterday Rosler, his players and staff visited Brian House in Bispham, where children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions are cared for.

Rosler stressed the significance of the visit, saying: “I think it is absolutely important.

“First and foremost, it is important to be part of the community. We have always said we are a community club.

“We have to see the problems that are all around us. We footballers can’t live in a bubble, just thinking we have a hard life by basically having our hobby as a job and getting paid well.

“The real problems in life are what you see here and I think it is very important for everybody in our team to realise what life is about.”

The players presented the hospice with a £500 cheque after midfielder Bobby Grant organised a collection.

Rosler added: “I’m not surprised Bobby took the initiative. It shows he is a person who cares and you see that in his daily work. It is a great gesture.”