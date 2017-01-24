Fleetwood’s Bolger bids to clean up against Blades

Fleetwood defender Cian Bolger is hoping to blunt the high-flying Blades tonight.

Town travel to Sheffield United on the back of four straight League One wins, a run that has seen them concede only once – in a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers, with clean sheets in 1-0 wins over Oldham, Shrewsbury and Coventry.

Fleetwood have made a perfect league start to 2017 as Bolger’s late header at Coventry clinched another three points.

And Bolger is looking for another shut-out tonight.

He said: “Clean sheets are my first aim; that is my main objective. The gaffer said I can chip in with goals as well, so when I go up for a corner I go up and think I can score.

“At the start of the season we might have leaked one or two but as the season has gone on we seem to be working well and shutting out teams, which is great.

“I’m back enjoying my football and hopefully now we can achieve something.”

But Bolger says it will be a tough test at Bramall Lane.

He said: “Every game in this league is a big test for us, so we are looking forward to going into it. Hopefully we can get something from the game and we are confident we can.”

In Town’s last two games, the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Bristol City and win at Coventry, Bolger has taken on the central role in the defensive three after skipper Nathan Pond picked up a knee injury in the win over Bristol Rovers.

And Bolger says it is time for players to step up as leaders, with Pond a doubt tonight.

He said: “It is disappointing losing Pondy. But we said amongst ourselves we have plenty of leaders who need to step up to the plate now. With him not being around, we have got to do it for each other now.”