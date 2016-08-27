Fleetwood’s attacking team at Southend

Fleetwood have named an attacking line-up as they seek their second win of the season at Southend this afternoon.

Attackers Bobby Grant and Devante Cole have come into Uwe Rosler’s starting line-up, while Victor Nirennold and Ash Hunter drop to the bench.

There is also a place among the substitutes for potential debutant Martyn Woolford, while Aaron Amadi-Holloway misses out.

Fleetwood team: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Jonsson, Ryan, Grant, Cole, Ball, Long.

Subs: Cairns, Bolger, Duckworth, Nirennold, Woolford, Kip, Grant, Hunter

SouthendOxley, Demetrious, Thompson, Barrett, Coker, O’Neill, Leonard, King, S McLaughlin, Cox, Bridge; subs: Smith, White, Sokolik, Atkinson, McGlasham, Mooney, Williams