Fleetwood new boy Dempsey hungry for debut

Kyle Dempsey is set to make his Fleetwood Town debut in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy opener against Blackburn Under-23s at Highbury (7.45pm).

The 20-year-old midfielder has signed on loan from Huddersfield for the rest of the season and is anxious for action, having not played competitively since April.

The Cumbrian said of his move: “I’m absolutely delighted. Obviously it hasn’t panned out the way I thought it would this season – I haven’t really been involved in the squad. Hopefully at Fleetwood I’ll get the game-time which is important to me.

“In my first season at Carlisle I played virtually every game. At Huddersfield I knew I wasn’t going to get the same game-time but it was a stepping stone. It was vital I got those games in the Championship.

“I don’t see coming into League One as a step down. I see it as a step up because I’ve mainly played in League Two.

“I’ve seen the way Fleetwood play and it’ a great opportunity for me to come in and show what I’m all about.

“The gaffer has shown me the way the team plays and the facilities, and it looks such a good team and a really good club for me.

“I’ll bring a lot of energy. I’m non-stop all the time and hopefully I’ll get back to scoring ways and set up a few as well.”

Fellow midfielder Martyn Woolford, who came off the bench in Saturday’s win at Southend, is set for his full debut tonight.

Striker Ash Hunter is another set to be involved as he stakes his claim for a starting place after scoring three goals off the bench this season.