Fleetwood midfielder Ryan recovers from mystery knock

Fleetwood’s midfield maestro Jimmy Ryan has recovered from the mystery knock that saw him withdrawn at half-time in Town’s 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Ryan did not come out for the second 45 last Saturday at Highbury and was replaced by Eggert Jonsson.

But head coach Rosler kept his cards close to his chest and refused to say what Ryan’s knock was to keep the opposition in the dark.

But the German did say that the a scan on his unknown injured area came back clear and that the 28-year-old central midfielder would be ready for Saturday’s game at Rochdale.

He said: “Jimmy made great progress, he will be ready for us.

“He has done rehabilitation training with the physio.

“I think last week he did not train before Friday and this week he has not trained with the team before Friday.

“We checked him up, he had a scan and he will be ready.

“We needed to check it up.

“I think it was important for Jimmy too, not only for us but also for Jimmy that he trusts his own body.

“The scan came back clear and he is very optimistic for Saturday.”

Rosler also added that full-back Michael Duckworth has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the Charlton game.