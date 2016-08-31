Fleetwood midfielder Kip returns to Holland

Fleetwood midfielder Ricardo Kip has returned to Holland just a month after making the switch to the Fylde Coast.

Kip, 24, joined Town from Dutch second division side Almere City on July 12 when Steven Pressley was still in charge.

The ex-Scotland defender left the club just before the start of the new League One season and since his departure Dutchman Kip has failed to break into new head coach Uwe Rosler’s starting XI.

And now ex-Ajax youth player Kip has returned to his native country and the Eerste Divisie as he joins SC Cambuur on a season long loan.

It is the second piece of action by Town on transfer deadline day after they snapped up defender Kieran Wallace on a season long loan from Sheffield United.