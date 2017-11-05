Fleetwood loan star O’Neill was Rover the moon but cup eligibility still unknown

There could not have been a more apt setting for Fleetwood’s Burnley loanee Aiden O’Neill to score his first ever league goal than at the home of Blackburn Rovers.

O’Neill hindered Rovers’ quest for three points by netting the first equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Ewood Park.

It was the 19-year-old’s first goal and he said it was even sweeter by being against Blackburn.

He said: “I’m over the moon. I think it is a long time coming actually!”

That point saw Town move up to seventh and, as they prepare to meet Chorley in the FA Cup on Monday, O’Neill says they are just getting started.

Though it is unknown whether his parent club Burnley will allow him to feature at Victory Park with head coach Uwe Rosler refusing to say if loan stars O’Neill, Jordy Hiwula (Huddersfield), Lewie Coyle (Leeds) and Baily Cargill (Bournemouth) had been given permission to play.

He said: “We just need to get a consistency but this is coming, we are a young squad but we are growing as players.

“The gaffer keeps working with us and we are doing really well.

“I think teams underestimate us, we might be young squad but we are a good team and we know how to work and get points.

“We are working towards the Chorley game now and hopefully we can get through to the next round.”